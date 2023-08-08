Two men from Basingstoke have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was shot in the leg earlier this year.

The arrests are part of ongoing police enquiries into a non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in a playing field in Tewkesbury Close, Popley, at around 11.40pm on Wednesday 1 February.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Officers carried out four warrants at addresses in Basingstoke today as part of this investigation.

Two men from Basingstoke, aged 32 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They are currently in police custody while police enquiries continue.

In February, an 18-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience while we carried out our enquiries this morning.

“Our investigation into this incident continues. If you have any information that could assist us, and have not yet come forward, please do so.

“Please be assured that any contact made with us will be in the strictest confidence. If you still do not want to speak to us, you can submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to call police on 101 or report it online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230044089.

