What's the legal age for leaving children home alone?

Surrey Police has posed a question to its followers on Facebook asking them what the legal age is for leaving children at home alone.

So what is the answer?

According to the NSPCC, there is no legal age a child can be left home alone but it’s against the law to leave a child alone if it puts them at risk.

Babies and toddlers

Infants and young children aged 0-3 years old should never be left alone which includes at home or in the car.

Primary school children

The NSPCC doesn't recommend leaving a child under 12 years old home alone, especially for longer periods of time.

Secondary school children

Parents and carers are urged to speak to their children about how they'd feel if they were left alone at home when they reach secondary school.

The NSPCC said: "Just because your child is older doesn’t necessarily mean they‘re ready to look after themselves or know what to do in an emergency.

"It can help to go over the ground rules and remind them how to stay safe at home."

Leaving a child alone with siblings

There is no legal age a child can babysit, but if a child is left with someone who is under 16, parents are still responsible for their wellbeing, says the NSPCC.

