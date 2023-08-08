Woman, 21, killed in Sussex car crash
A 21-year-old woman has been killed in a car crash in Sussex.
Sussex Police officers say they were called to Eastbourne Road, by the Pevensey Bay Holiday Park, at about 11.50pm yesterday (Monday 7 August) to a single car collision.
The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman from Friston, died at the scene.
The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Eastbourne, suffered minor injuries.
Their next of kin have been informed.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to email it to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Ceramic.
