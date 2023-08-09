Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson reports from Winchester

Shoppers and church-goers in Winchester say a 700% increase in parking charges in Winchester on Sundays will put visitors off - and hamper trade.

The council has increased its all-day Sunday fees.

From 3 July people who want to park all day must pay a charge of £17.

The council says it is trying to reduce pollution as part of its eco-friendly policies, but critics have accused council bosses of carrying out a raid on motorists.

Some all day charges have increased to £17. Credit: ITV Meridian

Local resident Olive Bramley has described the rise as 'unreasonable.'

Olive parks in the city centre every Sunday to attend church, but says the city council has not thought the policy through.

"They are being unreasonable.

"And it's the overnight charge - It's not just about the Sunday.

"The overnight charge will affect businesses, and would affect theatregoers, church goers.

"And also it is just not fair."

Play Brightcove video

Local resident Olive Bramley believes the increase in charges is 'unfair'

But the leader of Winchester City Council has defended the rise, claiming it will encourage more people to park in free car parks further away from the city centre.

Cllr Martin Tod said: "We want people to park for free.

"We want them to use the free parking in places like Chesil Street, Worthy Lane or River Park, and walk for five to 10 minutes into the town, because that's better for the town's air quality.

"We don't want people paying £17, we want them parking for free."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...