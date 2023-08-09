Engineers say they are working hard to try and restore supplies to hundreds of homes left without power in Medway in Kent.

More than 400 properties in the Chatham area experienced a power cut yesterday afternoon. (8 August)

UK Power Networks has told ITV Meridian the loss of power was due to a fault on the electricity network, meaning supplies were turned off.

133 customers were reconnected at 6.24pm on Tuesday evening, but almost 300 customers still have to power.

In a statement a spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Engineers are continuing to restore power supplies to the remaining 279 properties in the Wayfield Road area of Chatham, following a fault on the electricity network yesterday (8 Aug).

"We understand how difficult this has been for our customers and we’re working hard to help those affected, particularly vulnerable customers, supporting them with food and accommodation as needed.

"We’ve made welfare facilities available on site including hot food and drinks, and temporary phone charging facilities and wifi for all.

"Our priority is to access customers’ properties as quickly as possible, to carry out the essential safety checks that are required, before we are able to safely restore power.

"Our on-site customer advisors are keeping customers updated throughout this process."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...