M27 slip road closed due to large diesel spill

A large diesel spillage has closed one of the entry slip roads to the M27 in Hampshire.

Traffic is currently unable to join the motorway from the junction 3 eastbound on slip at Upton.

The size of the spillage is around 300 litres of diesel.

Police and Highways units are all on scene and working to deal with it as quickly as possible.

There is no environmental impact reported at this time.

30 minute delays are being reported northbound on the M271 between A33 Redbridge Roundabout and J3 of the M27 due to the slip road closure.Police say there is no estimated time of re-opening yet and are advising motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.