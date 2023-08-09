Drivers are being warned of disruption as part of the M2 in Kent is closed due to a lorry fire.

Emergency services are at the scene on the eastbound carriageway between J5 and J6.

The westbound carriageway has also been closed between J6 and J5 due to the severity of the fire.

Road users travelling westbound are advised to use the following diversions:

Exit the M2 at J6 and enter the A251 southbound towards the A252 in Challock.

At the roundabout junction with the A252, exit westbound towards Charing and the A20 junction.

Join the A20 westbound towards Maidstone and J8 of the M20 where it will then enter the M20 and travel westbound (Londonbound) until J7.

Enter the A249 northbound towards the M2 J5.

Re-join the M2 at J5.

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to us the following diversions:

Eastbound (coastbound) diverted traffic will exit the M2 at J5 and travel the reverse of the westbound diversion route.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."