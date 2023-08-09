Police investigating a burglary have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to.

The incident happened at the Regency Tavern in Russell Square, Brighton, in the early hours of July 29.

Two men entered the premises and a quantity of cash was stolen from a safe and from a charity collection box.

Officers investigating the incident have issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 496 of 29/07.