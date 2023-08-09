Teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after boy stabbed in Caversham

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy was stabbed in Caversham near Reading.

Emergency services were called to Hemdean Road at 12:50am on Wednesday (9 August) to reports a boy had suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Two 16-year-old boys from Reading have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and they remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, based at Reading police station, said: “I would like to reassure the community this was an isolated incident.

"There is a large scene-watch in place in Hemdean Road; therefore residents will see an increased police presence in the area while officers and staff carry out enquiries.

"My thanks go to the residents for their patience and co-operation as we will likely be there for some time.

"I understand people may have concerns but you are welcome to discuss these with any of our uniformed officers. We will also be conducting extra patrols in the area."

Anyone with information or footage should 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230353882.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...