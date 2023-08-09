Marwell Zoo near Winchester in Hampshire has officially achieved its a carbon neutral status.

The Marwell estate, which includes Marwell Zoo and surrounding woodland and fields, removed 50 tonnes more CO2 from the air than the total combined emissions produced.

Marwell first calculated its carbon footprint in 2008, when it was measured at 1,706 tonnes – the majority of that resulting from electricity use.

To achieve this goal, the charity embarked on a sustainability mission that saw the creation of a self-sufficient building for the animals and plants living in it.

Marwell first calculated its carbon footprint in 2008. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Marwell was the first wildlife park in the UK to generate renewable energy using animal waste.

Solar panels were also added to buildings and rainwater harvested from the roofs to ensure natural resources don’t go to waste.

A Net Zero target will be set later this year and Marwell intends to surpass net zero and become a carbon positive organisation.

Dr Duncan East, Head of Sustainability said: "At the same time as we ramp up our efforts to surpass net zero, we cannot take our eyes off other environmental and social impacts occurring around the world.

"Marwell is developing a total positive impact plan to ensure we are supporting the regeneration of both the ecosystems and social systems impacted by our activities.

"I would encourage all individuals and organisations to join us on our journey to support nature’s recovery."