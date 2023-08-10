The driver of a white Aston Martin has had his car seized after tailgating an unmarked police car and undertaking several other cars on the M2.

Officers from Kent Police's Road Safety Unit had joined the motorway, London-bound from Faversham at around 6.20pm on Monday 7 August, when they saw the car approach them from behind.

Officers were able to seize the sports car after it was seen driving up to them at speed.

The driver was also reported for careless driving and will now face court where he risks being disqualified.

PC Stephen Wade, from the Road Safety Unit, said: "We won’t tolerate drivers who put lives at risk and we will continue to take robust action against those who break the law."

Violent crime, anti-social behaviour and road safety are the main focuses of Kent Police's latest 'Safer Summer' initiative.

