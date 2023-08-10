Balloons released for 'lovely boy' killed while riding his electric bike

Play Brightcove video

The mother of Sheldon Lewcock has been speaking to ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor on the first anniversary of his death.

Family and friends of a teenager who died in a road accident in Reading one year ago say life hasn't been the same without him and they'll continue to fight for justice.

Sheldon Lewcock was riding an electric bike when he was involved in a collision with a van on Pierce's Hill in Tilehurst on 4 August 2022.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries five days later.

On Wednesday (August 9), dozens of balloons, including one in the shape of a rosary, were released in memory of Sheldon at the site of the collision.

Sheldon's family and friends gathered on Pierce's Hill to celebrate his life Credit: ITV News Meridian

Speaking to ITV News Meridian on the anniversary of her son's death, Sheldon's mother Angela Lewcock said: "He was only 19 and the way he died was tragic, it was awful, traumatising and no child should go through that.

"He wasn't a bad kid, he didn't hurt no one. He was just a good kid.

"He was polite, he said hello to everybody, that's why there's so many people here for him because he was a lovely boy."

Following Sheldon's death, a murder investigation was launched by police but then dropped.

Sheldon's mother, Angela Lewcock

In protest, family and friends held a demonstration inside Reading Police Station in January of this year.

Attendees held banners reading 'Justice for Sheldon' and 'Shelly's World' before family members spoke with police and the protest dispersed.

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the collision.

Ryan Willicombe, of no fixed abode, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on June 14th charged with driving a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report that accident as well as one count of driving without third-party insurance.

The case was adjourned until September 5.

