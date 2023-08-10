A cleaner who subjected his partner to a campaign of abuse and stalking after their relationship ended has been jailed.

Max Kernot, 26, of no fixed address, was in a relationship with his victim – a woman in her 20s for just three months.

During that time, he isolated her from her friends and family and took control over significant parts of her life, including sleeping with her car keys under his pillow to prevent her escaping.

He assaulted her on multiple occasions, strangling her with a seatbelt and pulling out her hair, and persistently harassed his victim after the end of the relationship.

He would turn up unannounced wherever she was, or go to her friends’ houses to try to find her.

Over a period of 35 days he phoned her 272 times from a withheld number, he also used a phone at a local shop to contact her.

On 25 March, Kernot was arrested at his ex-partner’s house after smashing every ground floor window and damaging three cars.

Max Kernot smashed all the ground floor windows of his victim's house. Credit: Sussex Police

He was bailed with strict conditions and arrested again on 2 April after he was seen driving past her house.

He was remanded in custody after being charged with two counts each of assault, actual bodily harm (ABH) and intentional strangulation, and one count each of criminal damage, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, common assault and stalking.

At Lewes Crown Court on 25 May, Kernot pleaded not guilty to all counts, but later admitted a number of lesser offences after further evidence was secured.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, ABH, intentional strangulation, criminal damage, stalking with harassment and a public order offence.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, 27 July, Kernot was jailed for 30 months and given a seven year restraining order against his victim and members of her family.

Max Kernot smashed his victim's car windows during a campaign of abuse and controlling behaviour. Credit: Sussex Police

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Kernot’s victim said his behaviour had caused her to lose her confidence, self-esteem and ability to trust others.

“Max has shown a pattern of repeated and persistent behaviour that has caused me a great deal of fear, alarm, and distress,” she said.

“I never envisaged that I would to need get the police involved simply because I was brave enough to leave a coercive and controlling relationship. However, I have found myself in fear, time and time again, that Max would continue to suffocate me with his behaviour and I would never be able to breathe and be myself again.

“I cannot ignore the devastating effect that Max’s abuse during our relationship and the aftermath of stalking has caused to my life and my family’s life. No one should have to live in fear the way that I have.”

Detective Constable James Butcher said: “No-one should feel they have to suffer in silence in an abusive or controlling relationship.

“In just three months Max Kernot weaved his way into his victim’s life, isolated her from her family and restricted her freedom. When she had the courage to end their relationship, he continued to make her life a misery.

“I would like to thank her for reporting her concerns to the police. It has allowed us to put a dangerous individual behind bars and hopefully given her the opportunity to begin rebuilding her life.

“If you are in an abusive or controlling relationship, please report it to police or a partner agency. There is discreet, confidential support available and we will do everything in our power to protect you and bring you justice."

If you or someone you know is in need of support you can contact the following organisations:

Women's Aid

Refuge 0808 2000 247

Victim Support 0808 1689 111

