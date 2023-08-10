The UK Coastguard has said it has been co-ordinating a "search and rescue" response to an incident involving small boats off Kent, alongside Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

It said in a statement: "HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving small boats off Kent, working with Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

"We sent Dungeness, Ramsgate, Dover and Littlestone lifeboats, as well as the search and rescue helicopter from Lydd.

"HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area.

"If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need."

More follows.