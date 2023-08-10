More than 100 homes in Chatham, Kent, continue to be without electricity after a suspected power surge.

Live updates on the UK Power Networks website states:

181 homes remain affected

The power cut covers the ME17 3 and ME5 0 postcode areas

211 customer calls have been received

A spokesperson told ITV News Meridian that the loss of power was due to a fault on the electricity network, meaning supplies were switched off.

Firefighters had to deal with smoking electricity boxes inside several houses on Tuesday 8 August, as well as one fire.

Crews extinguished a fire on property on Wayfield Road and carried out checks at affected properties in Churchill Avenue, Montgomery Avenue, and Cunningham Crescent.

UK Power Networks says it is working hard to help those affected.

Engineers have been working overnight on Wednesday (9 August) to investigate and fix the issue. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, a spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Engineers are continuing to restore power supplies.

"We understand how difficult this has been for our customers and we’re working hard to help those affected, particularly vulnerable customers, supporting them with food and accommodation as needed.

"We've made welfare facilities available on-site including hot food and drinks, temporary phone charging facilities and Wi-Fi for all.

"Our priority is to access customers' properties as quickly as possible, to carry out the essential safety checks that are required, before we are able to safely restore power.

"Our on-site customer advisors are keeping customers updated throughout this process."

