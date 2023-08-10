Play Brightcove video

Flames and thick black smoke can be seen coming from the restaurant.

Firefighters are at the scene of a huge fire at a restaurant in Littlehampton in West Sussex.

Ten fire engines are dealing with the blaze at the Harvester restaurant in Coastguard Road.People are being urged to avoid the area and those living nearby should close doors and windows due to the plume of thick black smoke.

Ten fire engines from West Sussex Fire and Rescue are at the scene. Credit: ITV Meridian

People are being urged to avoid the area around Coastguard Road, Littlehampton. Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We are dealing with a large fire at Coastguard Road, Littlehampton."Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are currently at the scene."We would ask that all residents avoid the area and keep doors/windows shut as there is a large smoke plume."

ITV Meridian has contacted Harvester for a response.

More follows.