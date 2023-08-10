A man has been stabbed in the face with a machete in broad daylight at a bus stop in Bracknell, Berkshire.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by another man outside Radius Court, London Road, at 1.20pm on August 9.

The man is currently being treated in hospital.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Steeter of Bracknell and Wokingham CID, said: "We are conducting a thorough investigation into this unprovoked attack which happened in broad daylight.

"The offender is described as a mixed race man, in his late teens, with brown eyes and dark brown thick curly neck-length hair.

"If anyone has footage from the area or information about the offence please contact the force.

"You can leave information via our dedicated investigation website or call 101, quoting investigation number 43230354630.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111."