Police are urging the public not to approach a man wanted in connection with alleged offences including robbery, criminal damage and assault.

Anthony Arnold, 22, from Southampton escaped custody at Southampton General Hospital at 11:22am on Thursday (10 August).

Officers say he could be hiding in Holybrook Cemetery, after heading in that direction.

Arnold was in custody because he was arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is 5ft11in tall, white, slim build, with very short blonde hair and blue eyes.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow shoulders, grey jogging bottoms and white socks.

"If anyone has any information about his whereabouts or has seen him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting reference 44230322138.

"We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Arnold to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves."

