A council-run stray dog service has insisted an XL bully dog which was found in Faversham in Kent will not be put down if an owner isn't found within a week.

The male dog was found straying around Ham Road earlier this week, and handed into a local veterinary practice.

Swale Borough Council Stray Dog Service says the team have been unable to contact the dog's owner, but are reassuring people that though they can't hold dogs indefinitely, they'll do all they can to secure his future.

Earlier this week ministers rejected calls to ban the XL Bully breed - which was responsible for killing seven people in just 12 months.

The male XL Bully has been taken to kennels while the council attempts to find the owner. Credit: Swale Borough Council Stray Dog Service

The XL Bully, is closely related to the already-banned Pit Bull Terrier, and has become infamous in the UK in recent years for being the breed behind scores of dog attacks.

But a spokesperson for Swale Stray Dog Service said: "It's true that we cannot hold dogs indefinitely, but we will certainly do everything we can to secure his future and for the record, we haven't failed at this yet.

"We've helped many bully breed dogs over the years and recently moved a Staffie into rescue after 70+ days in kennels.

"Hopefully in time he will decompress and learn to relax."

The dog has been taken to local kennels and the council is attempting to find the dog's owner, but they said there is no back-up available according to the former trustee of the previous rescue centre which has now closed down.

A spokesperson added: "Please keep your fingers crossed that an owner comes forward soon.

"If they don't, we have to be realistic that bully's are notoriously difficult to place, especially when they're as dog reactive as he is.

"Regardless, we'll do the best for him that we can.

"If you recognise this boy, please contact SBC on 01795 417850. Proof of ownership required."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...