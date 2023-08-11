Play Brightcove video

Mary Lou Nicholls has been speaking to ITV Meridian's Toby Winson

A carer from Kent says she will never work in the industry again after being arrested for allegedly stealing from one of her clients.

Mary Lou Nicholls from Maidstone was held in a cell for six hours over allegations she stole a watch and perfume from someone she was looking after.

Mary Lou was released without charge and no further action was taken.

But the grandmother says the unproven accusations have left her 'heartbroken and distraught.'

Mary Lou Nicholls was arrested at her home in Maidstone, Kent. Credit: ITV Meridian

After spending the majority of her career in the NHS, Mary Lou Nicholls became a carer during her retirement.

But to her shock, officers turned up at her home in Maidstone, and she was accused of theft.

Officers searched her home, which Mary Lou said was 'heartbreaking'.

She added: "I just can't understand it.

"It's the first time in my entire life that I worked as a carer - I worked in a hospital, and worked in a psychiatric unit, and it's the first time I've ever been accused of something like this."

Mary Lou Nicholls said the incident left her 'heartbroken'.

The 72-year-old grandmother, who has epilepsy and osteoporosis, was held in a police cell for six hours and questioned over the allegations she stole a watch and perfume from one of her client's homes.

She was then released without charge, and the case against her has now been dropped as no evidence was found.

Mary Lou says the stress from the ordeal has led to her giving up her role as a carer.

She said: "I was getting hyper-tension, I could feel my breath shortening, and I was shaking. I just couldn't breathe, it was horrible.

"They said 'you're free to go now, but you're on bail'. I don't know what bail is, because I've not been arrested before."

Mary Lou says the ordeal has led her to give up being a carer, with her husband describing his wife as 'a broken woman'.

Husband Chris Nicholls said: "An hour beforehand we were making plans for our retirement - to visit relatives and have a holiday. Eight hours later they gave me back a broken woman."

Mary Lou Nicholls and husband Chris had been planning their retirement, hours before she was arrested. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kent Police said: "We take all reports of crime seriously and officers will investigate allegations thoroughly to ensure the best possible service for victims.

"Where officers identify there isn't enough evidence to charge someone, we will notify that person at the earliest opportunity.

"Whilst at the station, officers carried out regular welfare checks and when the woman reported a medical episode, the custody officer sought immediate advice from a health practitioner.

"She was then accompanied to an exercise area by a member of staff and provided with refreshments.

"The case has highlighted that carers working in people's homes can face challenges, especially if they are falsely accused of crimes."

