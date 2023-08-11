Motorists in Southampton are facing long queues this afternoon due to a closure on the M27.

Traffic has built on key routes across the city, leading to delays and disruption.

Queues of up to 45 minutes have been reported on some routes, which is affecting local and longer distance bus services.

The closure on the M27 is expected to remain in place for several hours, which will further affect local roads.

A map showing disruption to Southampton's roads. Credit: TomTom

Main roads into the city are particularly affected, with 25 minutes of delays on Bassett Avenue as drivers leave the M3 at Junction 14.

There's 43 minutes of delays for drivers on Redbridge Road and Millbrook Road West, as local traffic meets the M271.

Traffic does ease somewhat one motorists make it over the Redbridge Causeway, but there is further disruption on roads towards Cadnam and the M27 itself.

Drivers can expect 40 minutes of queues on the A35 in Shirley according to Traffic Monitoring Service, TomTom. This is on top of delays approaching the M271.

Smaller delays of 5-10 minutes have been reported on Shirley Road, The Avenue and New Road.

The majority of routes in the city, both major and local, had delays of at least a few minutes as of 1615.

Bluestar Buses, which run the majority of services in Southampton, says four of its routes are experience delays of 30 minutes or more.

The operator warned passengers it is experiencing issues with services 8,9,11 and 12.

In a statement it said: "Due to incident on M27 & Redbridge causeway roadworks, Totton is heavily congested affecting the 8.9,11 & 12 services. We are seeing delays averaging 30 mins. Please use our Bluestar App to track your bus. Apologies."

Services on other operators have also been affected, with Stagecoach South warning of delays on some its routes across South Hampshire.

