Detectives investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in a Surrey village say they have identified three people they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

The girl's body was found at an address in Hammond Road in Horsell near Woking at around 2:50am on Thursday, (10 August) following a concern for safety.

Neighbours have said a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the house in April.

Surrey Police say officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries today, and have identified three people, who are believed to have left the country on Wednesday 9 August.

Police have been conducting house to house enquiries following the discovery of the girl's body on Thursday. Credit: BPM Media

There was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road on Friday as people laid flowers on the pavement.

Several people who stopped to pay their respects became tearful, while one elderly man doffed his hat as he walked by.

Many people talked of how they were in a state of shock after hearing of the girl’s death.

One mother, who wished not to be named, said she was “traumatised” by the news, adding that her children were “terrified”.

She said: “It’s just a shock. My 16-year-old daughter was very upset thinking about that little girl.”

People lay flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey. Credit: PA

Another local woman said she “couldn’t believe it”, adding: “I can’t get it into my head – the world has gone mad.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway.

“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, 9 August.

"We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.

“Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house-to-house enquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”

Police at the scene in Hammond Road, Horsell, on Friday (11 August). Credit: BPM Media

Inspector Sandra Carlier, Borough Commander for Woking, said: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief.

"Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and enquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time. We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 15 August.

