Part of the M27 in Hampshire has been shut following a serious collision.

The westbound carriageway is closed between J3 for the M271 and J2 for Ower.

Emergency services including Hampshire Police are currently at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours while investigations take place, with drivers urged to follow diversion routes.

TomTom shows the M27, M3 and M271 as stationary due to the closure. Credit: TomTom

Queues due to the closure are stretching several miles, with traffic now backed up to Eastleigh on the M3 and to Redbridge on the M271.

Traffic monitoring service, TomTom, estimates motorists will be queuing for at least 42 minutes to reach the junction for the M27.

There are delays of over half an hour on the M3/M27 spur - as the road is taken down to two lanes past Rownhams services.

Local routes are also experiencing major delays. There are 56 minutes of queues on the A3057 from Romsey to the M27.

Traffic is backed up through Romsey and out towards Winchester - with delays upwards of 30 minutes from the city towards Romsey.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are currently responding to a serious collision on the M27 and the road is closed a junction 3 while emergency services attend."Please can we ask you avoid the area at this time."

The following diversions are in place:

Leave the M27 westbound at J3 and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the M271 northbound.

At the roundabout with the A3057 take the 2nd exit to join the A3057 heading north.

Continue to the A3057/A27 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A27.

Proceed to the A27/A3090 roundabout and take the 1st exit to join the A3090.

Follow the A3090 for 3 miles to the next roundabout and take the 1st exit to join the A36.

Continue on the A36 to the M27 J2 interchange and use the 3rd exit to rejoin the M27 westbound.

