Friends and family of a teenager who died after being stabbed in Bournemouth have arranged a march against knife crime - a week on from his death.

Cameron Hamilton was killed in Bournemouth Square during an altercation with a group of people in the early hours of last Saturday morning (5 August).

An 18 year old man from Southsea has charged with his murder.

The march will set off on the march from the Triangle at midday on Saturday 12 August, and continue through Bournemouth Gardens.

Cameron Hamilton died after being stabbed in Bournemouth Square in the early hours of Saturday 5 August. Credit: ITV Meridian

Posting on the event Facebook page, organiser Kat Marsh said: "This is a stand against ALL knife crime and an opportunity for people to come together to brainstorm and come up with solutions for the young people today.

"As a tradesmen himself Lee would like to be able to offer young people jobs to show them a different path away from crime and instil good morals and values back into them any help with this would be appreciated from other companies willing to help the local youth."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...