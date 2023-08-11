The manager of a cinema has said it's a 'miracle' a massive fire at a nearby restaurant in West Sussex did not destroy his building.

The cinema sits next door to a Harvester restaurant in West Sussex which was destroyed when a massive fire ripped through the building - and now the manager has praised emergency services for saving a 'vital part of the community.'

More than 60 firefighters were called to Littlehampton seafront on Thursday when the fire broke out in the kitchen of the well-known restaurant on Coastguard Road.

It took most of the day for crews to get the fire under control, with fears an arts centre and cinema next door, would also go up in flames.

The flames coming from the building when it was on fire.

Firefighters managed to save nearby buildings, and manager of the Windmill Cinema Ltd, Kevin Orman said: "I think it's a miracle that the flames didn't reach the cinema.

"A big thank you to the fire service who prevented the cinema from being destroyed. The cinema and theatre are really important."

Manager of the Windmill Cinema Ltd, Kevin Orman speaking about the fire

Firefighters remained at the scene today (Friday 11 August) checking for hotspots.

Local residents have spoken of their sadness that the restaurant has been destroyed by the blaze which started in the kitchen.

One couple were due to visit the Harvester on Thursday evening for a meal. "We're absolutely gutted. It's very sad."

Drone footage showing the aftermath of the fire

Another man told ITV News Meridian: "We've been coming down here for many years, and we thought yesterday we'd come down with the family and book and have a meal at the Harvester.

"All of a sudden it came up on our phones to say there was a fire."

Two people were inside the Windmill Cinema on Thursday, preparing for opening to customers when the fire broke out and the buildings were evacuated.

Mr Orman says he hopes to be able to reopen to the public on Monday if conditions are safe for customers and staff.

Today, fundraising began for the manager of the restaurant and his family, who have been left homeless.

More than £3,500 has been raised so far.

Residents nearby have described the 'devastating' scenes

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews remained on scene at the restaurant on Coastguard Road in Littlehampton until 11.06pm last night using thermal imaging cameras to monitor hot spots.

"One crew from Littlehampton and the aerial ladder platform from Worthing returned to the scene this morning at 6.30am to carry out a re-inspection. They remain on scene checking for hotspots."

A spokesperson for Harvester added: “We are grateful and wish to thank the emergency services who are responding to the incident at the Windmill.

"Once we have a clear understanding of the extent of the damage we will provide updates to guests who planned to visit us, but at the moment our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the building.”

