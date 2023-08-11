Play Brightcove video

Watch as thick black smoke billows out of the building as the fire takes hold

A fundraiser has been set up for the residents of a flat, situated above a Harvester restaurant, which has been completely destroyed by fire.

The huge blaze broke out at around 9am on Thursday (10 August), quickly engulfing the Windmill in Littlehampton.

A few hours later, around 2:48pm, crews confirmed the fire was out and no one had been injured.

More than £1,500 has been raised so far for three people who lived in the flat upstairs, including the General Manager of the restaurant.

The description on the GoFundMe page said: "They lost everything, all their belongings and we are hoping as a big community we can raise some money so they can replace some items.

"Fires are tragic and a lot of things are irreplaceable but with help, we can try to make this a little easier on the people affected."

Firefighters used two aerial ladder platforms to put out the fire at the Harvester in Littlehampton. Credit: Connor Tombs/PA

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby buildings, including the Windmill Cinema.

Manager of Windmill Cinema, Kevin Orman said in a Facebook post: "As many of you will know, there has been a major fire in the Harvester restaurant (adjoining the cinema).

"Thanks to the efforts of firefighters, the Windmill Cinema & Theatre was saved. However, there has been water damage to the foyer and kiosk and we are waiting for an assessment of the building's condition.

"As a precaution, advance ticket sales are temporarily suspended, however, we are hopeful that screenings will be able to restart on Monday 14th.

"We will advise everybody as soon as we have more information. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support."

