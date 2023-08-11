Play Brightcove video

Sarah Bailey captured the series of explosions on her doorbell camera.

Residents living in a street in Portsmouth have said their 'lives were put at risk' when part of a road which was being dug up started exploding.

Sparks started flying and loud bangs were heard, all caught on one resident's doorbell camera who lives in Tokio Road.

SSEN had been digging the road up as part of work to restore supplies due to a power cut.

One resident said live mains wires were left exposed to the rain and when she complained she was told to contact her electric provider.

The company has apologised to people living on Tokio Road and said engineers worked through the night to carry out repairs after the cable fused, causing sparks.

SSEN has apologised to residents for the faults in Tokio Road, Portsmouth. Credit: Sarah Bailey

In a statement, a spokesperson for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) attended a power cut in Tokio Road, Portsmouth on 28 July at 8:46am.

“By replacing fuses, engineers were able to restore power to all but four of the customers affected by 10:36am that morning.

"In order to supply power to the four remaining customers without supplies, a further piece of standard work was carried out on the cable to temporarily restore them, until full repair and restoration works could be carried out after the weekend. “All customers were made aware of the situation, and excavation around the cable was backfilled and covered over with waterproof protectant. “At 22:37 on 2 August, SSEN was made aware that the cable had fused, causing sparks to appear from the excavated area.

"Engineers then worked through the night to carry out full and final repairs, with all customers back on supply by early morning. “SSEN would like to apologise to its customers in Tokio Road for the inconvenience of these two faults and also for any alarm the second fault caused, and thanks them for their patience while this essential repair work was carried out.”

