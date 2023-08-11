Police in Hampshire have arrested two people as they investigate the unexplained death of a man from Fareham.

At 06:07am this morning Hampshire Police was contacted by Southampton General Hospital who reported that they were treating a man for serious injuries.

He subsequently died at hospital and his death is currently being treated as unexplained. His family has been informed.

Enquiries by officers have led to a cordon being erected at the Trinity Street junction with West Street.

A diversion is currently in place along the bus lane on West Street and officers are in the area to assist motorists.

A 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.

Anyone who was in the area between 12:30am and 01:30am is being asked to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...