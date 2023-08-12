Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M27.

They were called to a report that a black BMW 330E had collided with a white Ford Fiesta and the central reservation barrier.

The BMW then left the road and collided with the nearside verge between junction 2 and 3 on the westbound carriageway at around 1.15pm on Friday 11 August.

Police have confirmed, a 35-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced dead.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Traffic was taken off the M27 at junction 3 following the collision. Credit: National Highways.

The M27 was closed between J2 and J3 for approximately four hours whilst specialist officers conducted enquiries at the scene.

The crash caused major gridlock in the Southampton area, including on the M3 and M271.

Local routes also experienced major delays with significant disruption in Romsey as drivers diverted.

Several diversions were put in place to deal with the gridlock.

TomTom showed the M27, M3 and M271 as stationary due to the closure. Credit: TomTom

Police would like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

If you have any information about this incident, you can report it online or via the Hampshire Police website or call 101 quoting reference 44230323927/Operation Brae.