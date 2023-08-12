The family of an Eastbourne man who died after being struck by a car have paid tribute to ‘a true gent’.

They said: "We are truly devastated by Andy’s sudden death in such terrible and dramatic circumstances.

"He was an accomplished artist, musician and published author with a wide circle of friends in the Eastbourne community.

"He was much loved by all his family and friends, always kind, always smiling and always grateful- he was a true gent.

"He will be greatly missed by us all."

Andy Forrest was on a zebra crossing on Upperton Rd, Eastbourne when he was struck by a car. Credit: PA Images.

Seventy-five-year-old Andy Forrest was killed after being struck by a car, which failed to stop.

He was using a zebra crossing in Upperton Road at around 7.50pm on 26 July.

Six men, aged between 24 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, conspiring to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender.

They have all been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police have made a number of arrests in a hit and run, which killed pedestrian Andy Forrest Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Detective Inspector Kani Barawi said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to Andy’s family as they come to terms with this tragedy.

“Our investigation is ongoing as we seek to establish exactly what happened that evening.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Broomfield.”