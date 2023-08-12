M26 traffic: Motorway closed as emergency services deal with incident involving a horse box
Drivers are being warned of delays and disruption to journeys this evening, after the M26 motorway was closed in both directions.
Emergency services were called to a stretch of the motorway between the M25 and Junction 2A for the A20, due to an incident involving a horse box.
National Highways confirmed Kent Police, along with Kent Fire and Rescue and Specialist Veterinary teams, were called to the road.
As of 20:20 on Saturday evening, queues of 4 miles had formed on approach on the M25, with delays upwards of 20 minutes reported.
Traffic Monitoring Service, TomTom, reports that local roads are currently free flowing as drivers divert.
For drivers coming from Kent towards the M26, it estimated 5 minutes of queues. It reported no delays on local roads such as the A20.
A diversion route has been put in place, it is as follows:
Drivers should head to J3 of the M25
They should then head south on M20