Drivers are being warned of delays and disruption to journeys this evening, after the M26 motorway was closed in both directions.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the motorway between the M25 and Junction 2A for the A20, due to an incident involving a horse box.

National Highways confirmed Kent Police, along with Kent Fire and Rescue and Specialist Veterinary teams, were called to the road.

As of 20:20 on Saturday evening, queues of 4 miles had formed on approach on the M25, with delays upwards of 20 minutes reported.

Traffic is queuing on approach on the M25. Credit: National Highways

Traffic Monitoring Service, TomTom, reports that local roads are currently free flowing as drivers divert.

For drivers coming from Kent towards the M26, it estimated 5 minutes of queues. It reported no delays on local roads such as the A20.

A diversion route has been put in place, it is as follows: