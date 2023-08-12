A woman who was walking in an alleyway in Farnborough has suffered severe injuries in a dog attack.

A dog, described as possibly a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, bit her on the leg close to the Tradesman Arms on Cove Rd.

It happened at approximately 10.45am on Monday August 7, 2023.

The woman, in her 80s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

The dog attacked happened in an alleyway close to the Tradesmans Arms on Cove Road, Farnborough. Credit: Google Maps

It's reported that the dog had been approaching the victim in the opposite direction with its owner, who's described as a woman with a number of tattoos.

Officers investigating this incident have been carrying out a number of enquiries in the area, including speaking to witnesses at the scene and carrying out CCTV scoping.

Hampshire Police said: "We would now like to hear from anyone we have not yet spoken to who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.

"We appreciate that the description of the dog and its owner are limited, however it is the best we have available at this time." If you were in the area at the time and saw anything, or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference 44230318017."