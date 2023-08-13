Delay warning as Twyford to Henley-on-Thames line shuts for four days

Passengers are being warned of disruption on the rails in the coming week as track improvements are carried out on a main route between Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Buses will replace trains for four days, from Monday 14 August, on the line between Twyford and Henley-on-Thames.

Work takes place around the clock until 5.30am on Friday 18 August to renew track, which Network Rail says will protect local services for at least the next decade.

During the work, Great Western Railway (GWR) train services between Twyford and Henley-on-Thames will be unable to run.

The branch line is a single-line railway, meaning work is more challenging than a double-line railway, so Network Rail will use a unique piece of equipment – a single-line excavation machine – to remove track and ballast that has reached the end of its working life.

356 yards of track and 1,200 tonnes of ballast will be replaced between Wargrave and Shiplake.

Replacement buses will be in operation from Monday 14 to Thursday 17 August.

Journey times will be extended and buses will depart at different times to normal trains.

The level crossing at Shiplake will also be closed during the work. A diversion is in place to allow resident and emergency vehicle access.

Mark Parker, Network Rail project manager, said: “This vital work will ensure the continued smooth running of trains on the Henley branch line and improve the reliability of services.

“Without another rail to bring our equipment in, we’ll use a single-line excavation machine to help us work in this challenging area.

“We apologise for the disruption for passengers and those living near the railway and we’ll be working round the clock to complete our work as quickly as possible.”