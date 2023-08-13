Detectives investigating a report of rape in Bournemouth are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.At 4.04am on Friday 11 August, Dorset Police received a report that a woman had been raped by a man in Horseshoe Common.

The assault is alleged to have happened on Horseshoe Common Credit: Google Images- Library Image

Detective Inspector Nicky Jenkins, of Bournemouth CID, said: “As part of our early enquiries, we have obtained CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to and I would urge him, or anyone who knows who he is, to please contact us.”