Two money launderers have been given prison sentences after being caught with more than £270,000 in illegally-earned cash.

Omerfaraz Rahman and Jonathan Oscroft were both caught with bundles of banknotes in their possession following an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

"Wow- that's a lot of money" - Watch the moment police find £60,000 cash in Rahman's Porsche.

Rahman, 43, from Gillingham, and Oscroft, 36, from Nottingham, pleaded guilty to money laundering offences and were sentenced to three years each at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 10 August.

Police arrested Rahman in September 2018 after he was tailed by officers driving from Nottingham to the Wigmore area in Medway.

When approached, he told the officers he had around £35,000 cash inside the vehicle but they discovered a total of £61,155 and seized a phone containing various images showing a large number of banknotes.

Images of cash found on Rahman's phone

Rahman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, which led to officers carrying out a search of his home address where they found a cash counting machine and other evidence including bank statements and notebooks with records of cash values.

The carrier bag seized from Rahman's car contained a forensic link to Oscroft, who was arrested at his home address. A search of his house resulted in the discovery of £212,674 cash and mobile phone evidence showing his links to the supply of illegal drugs.

Omerfaraz Rahman, left, and Jonathan Oscroft were jailed for three years

Detective Inspector Ian Sanderson of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: 'Most people do not keep vast quantities of cash hidden in their home or car unless they have something to hide. In the case of Omerfaraz Rahman and Jonathan Oscroft, they were trying to hide the fact that they are criminals.

'Neither man had the legitimate means to have as much money as they did, and together with the other evidence obtained throughout the course of this investigation it was clear the cash had been obtained through illegal means.

'I hope this case sends a strong message to others that we have our eyes and ears everywhere, and that if you are making money through illegal means then your offending will catch up with you in the end.'