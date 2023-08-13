Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian reporter Derek Johnson spoke to family and friends of Cameron Hamilton, at a march in Bournemouth in his memory.

More than 200 family and friends of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bournemouth have joined a march against knife crime in his memory.

18-year-old Cameron Hamilton died a week ago following an altercation in The Square in the seaside resort, just after 1.30am on Saturday August 5th.

Cameron's mother was among those who joined the march, through the town centre, determined to honour her son and stand up to knife crime.

Cameron Hamilton was 18

A statement was released on her behalf: " We as a family are absolutely devastated at the tragic wasteful loss of our beautiful Cam.

"It is very touching to see how many people have turned out for the march and shows that there needs to be changed."

The march was designed to highlight several recent cases of violence in the town, and look for answers at how to prevent it in the future.

One of the organisers Lee Adams said something good HAD to come from Cameron's death: "We want to make Cameron's life and passing as meaningful as possible.

"Unfortunately it had to come to that for change to come about. But we're going to do that.

"We're going to make change and stand together."

Another organiser Kat Marsh said: "This is a stand against ALL knife crime and an opportunity for people to come together to brainstorm and come up with solutions for the young people today.

"As a tradesmen himself Lee would like to be able to offer young people jobs to show them a different path away from crime and instil good morals and values back into them any help with this would be appreciated from other companies willing to help the local youth."

An 18-year-old man from Southsea has been charged with Cameron's murder and is due to face trial in January.

A second man, also 18 and from Waterlooville, is charged with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed weapon.