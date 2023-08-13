A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Oxford two years ago.

The body of 30-year-old Jorge Javier Martin Carreno was recovered from the River Cherwell near Parson's Pleasure Bathing Place on 26 July 2021.

Mr Carreno had been on a night out in the centre of Oxford on Saturday 24 into Sunday 25 July, 2021.

An inquest into his death was held in July 2022, and the Coroner returned a narrative verdict.

Police have been searching a property in Crotch Crescent. Credit: Google Maps

Scarlet Blake, aged 25, of Crotch Crescent, previously known as Alice Wang, was charged with one count of murder on Saturday, August 12.

Blake has also been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, criminal damage and theft. These charges are not related to the death of Mr Carreno.

She will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 14 August.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, said: “This is a complex investigation and we still need help from the public.

“If you were in the vicinity of Parson’s Pleasure, South Park Road, or cycle paths around the river in the early hours or morning of Sunday, 25 July, 2021, please get in touch.

“It may be that you were on your way to work or out for a morning run and saw something that you now think could be useful to us that you have not reported to us yet.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could be vital to us, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as our investigation continues, and members of the public should feel free to approach them if they want to provide information.