Drivers have been stopped along the M3 in both directions, causing miles of traffic, after a horsebox broke down.

It happened on the M3 between junction 6 at Basingstoke and junction 5 at Hook on Sunday afternoon (13 August).

National Highways said this was to make way for a 'horse transfer' into a working horsebox.Delays have quickly built in both directions - with drivers urged to be patient and remain in their vehicle.

