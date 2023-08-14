A man, 20, has died after the car he was driving crashed into a ditch along the side of a road.

Kent Police was called at 1.05am on Sunday 13 August 2023, to the incident near Ham Mill Lane near Snargate in Romney Marsh.

The fatal single-car crash involved a blue Daihatsu Terios SX.

South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the driver was confirmed dead. His next of kin have been made aware.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

If you have information which can assist the investigation, call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference SM/HG/085/23. You can also email Sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk"

CCTV and dashcam footage can be submitted via the police public portal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...