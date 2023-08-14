The 'devastated' family of a man who was killed in a crash on the M27 in Hampshire have revealed he was on a 'boys weekend' with his six-year-old son when he died.

Simon Jaines, 35, and from Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on Friday. (11 August)

Police were called to a report that a black BMW 330E had collided with a white Ford Fiesta and the central reservation barrier. The BMW then left the road and collided with the nearside verge between junction 2 and 3 on the westbound carriageway.

Simon Jaines' son sustained minor injuries in the collision.

His family paid tribute to him, saying they are all 'devastated.'

"Words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling right now.

"What was supposed to just be a fun boys weekend away (daddy and son) to watch the footy has ended in a complete tragedy. We can only be grateful that his little boy walked away, and no one else was injured.

Part of the M27 was shut following the collision on Friday 11 August. Credit: ITV Meridian

"Si was such a kind, funny, witty person (with some questionable dance moves) who was loved by so many people, and the outpouring of messages we're receiving has been comforting.

"He was an avid West Ham supporter and was a much loved daddy, husband, son, brother, family member and friend, and will be missed dearly by all.

"We would like to sincerely thank the emergency services and witnesses for their help and best efforts on the day."

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are continuing to investigate this collision and would like anyone with information who has not already spoken to us to come forward, particularly if you have relevant dash cam footage.

"If you have any information about this incident, please report online via our website or call 101 quoting reference 44230323927/Operation Brae."

