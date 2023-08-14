Dog owners are being warned to make sure their pet's microchips are up to date after new figures revealed thousands of dogs were unable to be reunited with their owners.

According to the Dogs Trust, a survey revealed nearly a fifth of all stray dogs were handled by dog wardens and passed on to organisations the one at Shoreham.

28,000 stray dogs were passed onto welfare organisations to be re-homed.

Today is 'Check the Chip Day' which encourages owners dog's microchip details are updated to ensure they can be quickly reunited with their owners if they do go missing.

Thankfully, after spending some time in local authority pounds, around half of these dogs were reunited with their owners, but thousands weren't.

Despite being microchipped, an estimated 4,352 dogs were unable to be reunited with their owners, simply because the owner's contact details held on the microchip database were incorrect.

Reggy arrived at the Dog's Trust Shoreham in May and is looking for his forever home. Credit: Dog's Trust Shoreham

What are the rules on microchipping?

Since 2016, it has been a legal requirement that all dogs are microchipped, and the chip must be linked to the owner's current contact information.

In addition, all dogs need to wear a collar and tag that states the name and address of the owner when in a public place, even if microchipped.

What is a microchip?

According to Dog's Trust, a microchip is a small electronic chip, around the size of a grain of rice, which is implanted under the dog's skin.

It contains a unique number that can be read by a scanner and details will be held on a. central database so that if the dog is stolen or goes missing, it can be reunited with its owner.

A Dog's Trust spokesperson said: "It is vital that the owner takes responsibility for updating their details with the database should their circumstances change."

How to update a dog's microchip?

It’s a simple procedure to update the details for your dog’s microchip - either online, by telephone or by post.

Charges for updating your contact details will vary across microchip database providers.

If you do not know your dog’s microchip number, you will need to have your dog scanned at a vet clinic.

Your vet can go through the micro-chipping procedure. Credit: Dog's Trust Shoreham

Adel Burnett, Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: "When a dog goes missing it is incredibly stressful for their owners and families. However, ensuring their microchip details are kept up to date gives owners the best opportunity of being reunited with their canine friend should the worst happen, and they go missing.

"Our Stray Dogs Survey found that thousands of dogs are handled by local authority dog wardens every year. While many are microchipped, sadly a large number couldn't be reunited with their owners simply because their microchip details were not up to date.

"It's simple to update the details for your dog's microchip; you can do it online, by telephone or by post, depending on which database your chip is registered to.

"This quick step will give you the best possible chance of being reunited with your dog if the worst does happen."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...