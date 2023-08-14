Play Brightcove video

A take away owner has been praised for his bravery after confronting suspected arsonists - as they tried to set fire to a supermarket shop front in Kent.

Mosorbir Ali rushed out of his Indian eatery in Folkestone armed with a fire extinguisher - when he saw a group of youths dousing the front of a Co-op store in petrol.

The flames can be seen lining the pavement in front of the supermarket in Cheriton High Street before Mr Ali puts them out, leaving a cloud of smoke.

Kent Fire and Rescue says no one was injured and the fire is thought to have been started deliberately.

A spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: Kent Fire and Rescue was called to a fire at a shop in Cheriton High Street, Folkestone.

"One fire engine attended, and the fire was out on arrival.

"There were no reported injuries, and the fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Kent Police also attended."

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: "Kent Police was called at around 6.45pm on Sunday 13 August 2023 to a report that a man had started a fire at a Co-Op in High Street, Cheriton.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by a member of the public and no injuries were reported.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. There have been no arrests."

