A man in his 20s has died following a "violent" incident at a block of flats.

Sussex Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a block of flats on Arthur Road in Crawley around 5.30am yesterday (13 August).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics who carried out emergency first aid.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Searches including a police drone and the National Police Air Service helicopter were carried out.

This resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old man from London and a 23-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of murder. They have been transported to custody.

Det Supt Andy Wolstenholme said: “We are treating this as a targeted attack with no threat to the wider community, and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with it at this time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the meantime. Please come forward if you have any information that could assist us.”

Anyone with information is being asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Churchtown.

