Police have confirmed that three people at the centre of a manhunt in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old girl in a Surrey village knew the victim.

Officers were called to a property in Hammond Road in Horsell near Woking at around 2:50am on Thursday, (10 August) following a concern for safety.

A ten-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and a murder investigation was launched.

Police have today (Monday 14 August) confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended, and that the three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim.

Officers revealed on Friday that the group have left the country and are trying to locate them as enquiries continue.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "Formal identification is yet to take place but we understand the child has been named locally.

"No arrests have been made at this time.

"A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow afternoon (15 August).

"Officers remain at the address whilst the investigation continues and further updates will be provided in due course."

