There are long queues in and around Winchester as thousands of festival-goers make their way out of Boomtown Festival.

Drivers have reported traffic being at a standstill, with the festival warning drivers of busy conditions leaving the site at The Matterley Bowl.

Traffic is backed up on the the M3 as well as major surrounding routes such as the A34, A31 and the A272.

According to traffic monitoring service Romanse, there are 55 mins delays on a number of city centre roads including Bar End Rd, Chesil St, and Bridge St.

Traffic is also queuing on the High St, Eastgate St, Friarsgate, Upper Brook St, and St George's St between J10 for the A31 and Jewry St.

Thousands of people attended this year's festival, which began on Wednesday.