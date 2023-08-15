Snake on the loose in Southampton rescued after surprising passers-by
A four-foot python has been spotted slithering across a footpath in Southampton.
The reptile was discovered on Lovers Walk near The Avenue on Thursday (10 August), where it gave passers-by a surprise.
The snake was rescued by a member of the public after they found it next to a path near a wooded area opposite the Cowherds pub.
In a post on Facebook, the animal lover said they had taken the reptile home, where it was "chilling on my electric blanket".
The RSPCA has confirmed that the snake is a royal python and is non-venomous.
A reptile specialist has since collected the snake but there is an ongoing appeal to try and find the rightful owner.