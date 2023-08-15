A four-foot python has been spotted slithering across a footpath in Southampton.

The reptile was discovered on Lovers Walk near The Avenue on Thursday (10 August), where it gave passers-by a surprise.

The snake was rescued by a member of the public after they found it next to a path near a wooded area opposite the Cowherds pub.

The snake was rescued by a member of the public before being passed into the care of a reptile specialist. Credit: Alissa Kingham

In a post on Facebook, the animal lover said they had taken the reptile home, where it was "chilling on my electric blanket".

The RSPCA has confirmed that the snake is a royal python and is non-venomous.

A reptile specialist has since collected the snake but there is an ongoing appeal to try and find the rightful owner.