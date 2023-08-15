A fruit farm shop in Hampshire is warning visitors to 'keep their clothes on in the sunflowers' after a rise in the number of reports of naked photography.

Stoke Fruit Farm Shop in Hayling Island is a family-run shop based on the main road onto the island.

The farm revealed it has seen an increase in people taking photos with the sunflowers hiding their modesty.

Sunflowers have become an icon and symbol of the Calendar Girls story, who pose for the calendar using the bright flowers.

People visiting the farm are being told not to pose without clothes on in the sunfowers. Credit: ITV News

Posting on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the farm said: "Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!

"We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!"

The farm has been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...