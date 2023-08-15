A group of 'Mystic Meerkats' from Sussex are going for a hat trick at today's semi-final, after successfully predicting the results of the Lionesses' last two World Cup matches.

The animals at Drusillas Park in Alfriston are backing England again for the win against Australia.

The match kicks off at 11am GM on Wednesday (August 16, 2023).

The meerkats have correctly predicted the last two results for the Lionesses’ games against Nigeria and Colombia.

The special method involves two buckets of tasty treats - each with a team's flag on.

The buckets are placed down before the meerkats are released and left to choose which bucket they would prefer to eat from.

The bucket surrounded by the most meerkats is declared the predicted winner.

The meerkats are backing England! Credit: Drusillas Park

The ‘Mystic Meerkats’ have been predicting football results since 2021, and last year the mob correctly predicted the Lionesses’ results all the way to the Euro 2022 finals.

Keepers say the meerkats now recognise the buckets and run excitedly to get involved, with lots of happy chirping sounds as they choose which bucket to feast from.

Drusillas says that although it might seem a strange activity for meerkats, the activity forms part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programme, which makes sure all the animals enjoy a diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways.

The activities encourage them to think and work for their food, like they would in the wild - and it's now become a bit of a tradition at the zoo and the meerkats run over excitedly when they see the buckets.

Zoo Section leader Claudia Farley said: “Whether you are superstitious or not, the meerkats have a pretty impressive track record with their predictions so maybe they know something we don’t!

"It’s now become a tradition here at the zoo and this year even our new baby, Reggie who is only a couple of months old, was in on the action too.

The meerkats have already successfully predicted the last two wins for the Lionesses. Credit: Drusillas Park

"We’re big football fans here and are so proud of our Lionesses, so it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted.

Claudia continued: "They seemed very confident in their decision today, with almost all of the meerkats scrambling to get in the England bucket – it’s amazing how many of them can fit in there, and there were lots of little tails and rear ends poking out the top.

"Even after the food was all gone, it was a struggle to coax them back out of the bucket, so we think that means they are very sure!"

Drusillas says its keepers have everything crossed the meerkats are correct and hope to be cheering on the Lionesses in the final.

