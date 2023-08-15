Paul O'Grady has been nominated for a National Television Award six months after he died.

His series 'For the Love of Dogs', is shortlisted in the Factual category for an 11th consecutive year.

It's up against 'Clarkson's Farm' which is set in Oxfordshire, 'Sort Your Life Out' featuring Stacey Solomon and 'The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.'

The comedian died suddenly at his home in Aldington near Ashford on 28 March at the age of 67.

His death certificate revealed he died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Paul became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012, following the success of ITV's 'For the Love of Dogs' Credit: ITV

The entertainer made Kent his home more than 20 years ago.

Born on the Wirral in Merseyside, he moved to the county and set up a small holding near Ashford.

That's where he held his menagerie of animals including dogs, goats, sheep, chickens, barn owls and also alpacas.

He also spent years working with Battersea to rehome dogs and cats. And last year, he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

O'Grady was also recently appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Kent having championed the county, especially in 2020, with his programme "Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape".

It revealed the sights, stories and secrets of Kent.

The final round of voting for the National Television Awards is open and the winners will be announced at the ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett at The O2 on September 5.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...