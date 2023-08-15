Watermelons have spilled across the M25, closing a section of the major motorway.

The fallen fruit has caused delays for drivers travelling close the junction 31 near Purfleet in Essex.

The road was closed to allow for the watermelons to be cleared by a road sweeper.

The clean-up operation caused three miles of queuing traffic near to Lakeside Shopping Centre.

All lanes have since re-opened and traffic has returned to normal.